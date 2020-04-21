En-Joie Golf Club opens for season under new guidelines

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- En-Joie Golf Club is now open to the public following Governor Andrew Cuomo's announcement over the weekend that private golf courses may open for business.

En-Joie opened for the season on March 22, and closed the following day.

While golf courses were allowed to remain open at that time, the staff at En-Joie chose to keep it closed, only reopening yesterday.

A number of new guidelines are in place: Golfers have to follow social distancing and remain six feet apart, the pro shop is closed, and tee times and transactions are made over the phone.

In addition, there is no interaction between players and staff. PGA golf professional Michael Deuel says the guidelines are simple, and he will drive around the course and check on people from afar to ensure they are following the new rules.

Deuel says a number of people called when they announced the news the course would open, and with great weather expected for Saturday, En-Joie is "as booked as we could be." Deuel added that getting out to the golf course is a "great, safe environment to get a little fresh air and get some exercise."

As for whether or not Deuel anticipates golf courses would be shutdown again, he said, "anything is possible, we're just taking it one day at a time. Hopefully the golfers behave and do what they're supposed to do. I think that will be the one factor that decides the state to make a decision to reclose again. If golfers aren't behaving and maintaining social distancing, then anything's possible. We plan on being open the rest of the year and having a great season."

As for keeping the course maintained, course superintendent Anthony Chapman says he and the crew have been out there since early March keeping the course ready adding, "it doesn't matter if there are people or not."

Chapman said they have made minor changes around the course, and in regards to the DICK's Sporting Goods Open Tournament, Chapman said at this point they are planning as if the tournament will happen.

"We're doing our best right now with only four people out here as opposed to having 20-25, or 30, so it's going to be a challenge. Hopefully we can get some more guys out here working as soon as the restrictions are lifted, but it's going to be a pretty good challenge trying to prep the golf course for this tournament with only a handful of people, that's probably my biggest concern right now," said Chapman.

A number of events on the PGA Tour Champions scheduled have been cancelled or rescheduled, but no decision has been made on the DICK's Open Tournament which is scheduled for August 14-16 at En-Joie Golf Club.

