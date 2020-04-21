Gas prices in Broome County are above national average, why?

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - According to the American Automomobile Association (AAA), the current national average for gas is $1.80. But in Binghamton, the average is higher.

As of Tuesday morning, AAA reports the average price of gas in Binghamton was $2.23 per gallon.

Eric Stigberg of AAA says the reason for this is simple.

“New York State, we are in a position where we pay some of the highest gasoline taxes in the country," Stigberg told 12 News.

Despite those taxes, Broome County has still seen a decrease in gas over the past month.

Stigberg says the price of gas is down about $0.18 from one month ago and down $0.61 from one year ago.

Stigberg said Binghamton is "around the average" for New York State, and given the pandemic, he foresees the price of gas continuing to drop in Broome County.

“We're certainly in a down market and we will continue to see prices drop until there is a resolution and people start driving again," he says.

The prices in gas may be a good thing for drivers, but for oil companies it's unprecedented territory.

“We saw the oil market go upside down which we have never seen before, it's just a wild period for them and the big companies are the ones that are suffering the most but the local guys are still doing okay," Stigberg says.

Stigberg said once we return to normalcy, you should not expect the price of gas to sky return to its original price.

“I don't think all that demand is going to be released at once, it's going to be over time and I think that is going to help moderate those increases that we do see," he says.

“Like” Jacob Seus on Facebook and “Follow” him on Twitter.