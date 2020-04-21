Getting cold again

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Falling temperatures. .10-.25”, .50” possible 80% High 50 (44-52) Wind SW becoming NW 15-25 G35 mph

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. 0-.50” Low 24 ( 20-26) Wind W 10-20 G30 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. 0-T” 20% High 42 (40-46) Wind NW 10-20 mph

A cold front will come through today. This will give us showers and thunderstorms with the potential for some gusty winds. We'll have early highs near 50, with temperatures falling into the 40s by the afternoon. The precipitation will wind down as snow showers. Some of these will linger into Wednesday.

We'll be cool, just below season average for the rest of the forecast, but a series of lows will keep clouds and rain in the forecast for Thursday and into Sunday. Skies will be mostly cloudy with below average temperatures Monday.

