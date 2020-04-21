MiLB fires back at reports claiming it has agreed to reduce teams

(WBNG) -- Minor League Baseball (MiLB) says it has made no agreements with Major League Baseball (MLB) regarding MLB's proposed plan to significantly reduce the number of minor league teams.

MiLB says reports that claim it has made an agreement with Major League Baseball on the contraction of teams or other issues is "largely inaccurate."

Baseball America reported the MiLB will agree to reduce the number of minor league teams to 120 in a conference call on Wednesday.

Binghamton Rumble Ponies Owner John Hughes told 12 News in a statement he was not worried about the team being removed from the minor league system.

"I continue to remain positive that negotiations and talks are taking place. In the absence of facts; articles are being created. Nothing has been presented to me outlining the elimination of the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. I remain committed to AA baseball in Binghamton," he said.

Hughes also said he hopes to see the community at NYSEG stadium soon.

MiLB says it will continue "good faith" negotiations with MLB Wednesday as it works toward an agreement.