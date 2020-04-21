New York State conducts COVID-19 antibody testing to determine percentage of population immune to virus

(WBNG) -- Antibody tests are the latest initiative to determine how many New York residents have actually been infected with the virus.

"We can use those tests to determine what percentage of the population in New York State were truly infected with the SARS-CoV2 virus. Maybe they didn't even know it because maybe they didn't have symptoms at the time," said New York State Office of Public Health Deputy Commissioner Brad Hutton.

The NYS Department of Health says they have a goal to test 3,000 people out of a population of 19.5 million. After determining the percentage of those population now immune to the virus, officials say it will provide a clearer picture to the reopening process.

"What we don't know yet, is whether or not that indicates you'll have complete immunity against future infections. We don't know what the risk of re-infection is until we go weeks and months further into the epidemic," said Hutton.

One of the twenty testing locations is right in the Southern Tier at the Johnson City Wegmans. Wegmans has told 12 News the state has completed more than 100 fingerstick tests at the location.

"We really want it to be representative. Each of the sites we're working with make sure there's only a small line, they're all appropriately social distanced so we don't introduce anymore problems," said Hutton.

Health officials say it takes about two days to receive test results.