Nicole Menner joined the 12 Sports team as Sports Director in March 2019.



Nicole graduated from Bryant University in 2017, where she double-majored in communication and marketing. During college, Nicole was highly involved with the school's television club, serving as President of the Bryant Television Network. Nicole was also a member of the Beta Gamma Sigma Honors Society, and volunteered for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island.



Throughout college, Nicole interned at NESN in Boston, and worked as a Production Assistant after graduation. While there, she was able to cover her favorite teams, and enjoyed working in Title Town.



Nicole was born and raised in Southeastern Connecticut, and loves being from a beach town. In her free time, you can find Nicole spending time with family and friends, exploring new places, and watching baseball. Nicole is a passionate Boston Red Sox fan, and her favorite sports memory is the Red Sox breaking the curse in 2004.



Nicole is so excited to be in the Southern Tier and cover the great sports teams in the area. Don't be afraid to reach out and say hello, and send any story ideas to nmenner@WBNG.com!