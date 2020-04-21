Oil prices continue to crumble, stocks around the world drop

NEW YORK (AP) -- Stocks are falling in early trading on Wall Street and oil prices are continuing to collapse as traders anticipate demand for energy to shrivel because of the widespread business, factory and travel shutdowns related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The world remains awash in an oversupply of crude just as demand for it is suffering an unprecedented pullback.

The S&P 500 was down about 1.5% after the first half hour of trading on Tuesday, following sharper losses in Europe and Asia.

In another sign investors were feeling nervous, prices for ultra-safe U.S. government bonds rose again, sending yields lower.