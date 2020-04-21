Oxford Veterans’ Home confirms 12 cases of COVID-19

OXFORD, NY. (WBNG) -- The New York State Department of Health has confirmed with 12 News there are 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the Veteran's Home in Oxford.

A spokesperson for the nursing home protecting its residents is a priority.

They say they "acted quickly" to implement infection control measures, restrict visitations and conduct environmental cleaning.

The department of health says leadership at the nursing home is ensuring social distancing, canceled group activities, and is screening employees health every eight hours.

Additionally, they say staff are the primary contact between families and residents to keep individuals safe.