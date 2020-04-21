Southern Tier Tuesdays: Friends of Stewart Park

(WBNG) -- Friends of Stewart Park (FSP) is revitalizing the historic park located at the southern tip of Cayuga Lake.

Parts of the playground area are already finished and their next phase of reconstruction is a large school-age structure with play features, highly accessible rubber safety surfacing, and a long paved berm pathway that connects to the play structure at different elevations. The third phase of the project includes an accessible splash pad and accessible bathrooms.

The two thousand dollar grant from Upstate Shredding will aid in building the splash pad and accessible bathrooms.