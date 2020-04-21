Staying connected: Why social interaction is important during this pandemic

(WBNG) -- The coronavirus pandemic has put many lives on hold for weeks now.

"The fact is that it's a super stressful situation for everybody and everybody is in the same boat," said Jennifer Wegmann of the health and wellness studies department at Binghamton University.

While it is necessary, social distancing and isolation can be tough.

"What a lot of people are finding is that it's becoming a little more difficult to cope with their stress because they're not necessarily feeling like they have the social interaction that we know is so beneficial," said Wegmann.

Wegmann says social connection is more important now, than ever before.

"Significant amount of research has shown that engaging socially is one of the best ways to cope and manage with the stressors in your life," she said.

That's why many people are taking advantage of new ways of communicating.

"Adversity and crisis also creates innovation and people get pushed out of their comfort zones and their challenged to do things they never would have under certain circumstances," said Wegmann.

Take the recent rise of Zoom or FaceTime for example.

"Even though they're different than what we're used to because we're used to face-to-face interaction, being able to touch and see and feel. Those are interactions nonetheless and those are still really important for us," said Wegmann.

Friends and families are now gathering through screens, celebrating holidays, birthdays, and even having virtual happy hours.

"My children who are older, they're in their 20's now, are getting daily FaceTime calls from my parents because they know how to use it now," said Wegmann.

So instead of using this time to completely isolate ourselves, we can make the most of it.

"We can use the crisis and we can use the time to live in the moment, to appreciate some of the things that are happening to us in the moment, particularly as it relates to relationships and connecting to people," said Wegmann.

All efforts to stay safe, while still staying together.