(WBNG)-Emergency crews are on the scene of a tractor-trailer crash on Tuesday morning.

According to 511 NY, the left lane on I-81 southbound near the exit 8 NY 26 ramp is blocked.

According to 511 NY, the crash happened around 7:39 a.m.

They say that the DOT is on the scene as well as other emergency crews.

It is unknown if there are any injuries or what the cause of the crash is.

