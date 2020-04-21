Trump vows to ‘suspend immigration’ to US because of virus

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump says he will sign an executive order "to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States" because of the coronavirus.

It's a return to a divisive issue at a time of national crisis.

He has offered no details about which immigration programs might be affected by the order.

Due to the pandemic, almost all visa processing by the State Department already has been suspended for weeks.

Travel to the U.S. has been restricted from much of the globe, including China, Europe, Mexico and Canada.

And Trump has used the virus to effectively end asylum at U.S. borders, something Congress, the courts and international law hadn't previously allowed.