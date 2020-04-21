When he’s not battling flames, Vestal firefighter reads to children virtually

(WBNG) -- When one local firefighter isn't battling flames, he's started reading to children through video while passing a few fire safety tips their way.

Ken Fortier has worked as a volunteer firefighter in Vestal for more than 20 years.

Amid the coronavirus crisis, when he's not on a call, he's started recording himself reading books to share with several elementary schools.

"I got great response from the principals and the teachers and the town supervisor, it just gives them a little outlet of something happy, a fireman sitting on a firetruck reading a short story," said Fortier.

He does it in the hopes he provides a little reading relief.

"The kids are anxious, this gives them another outlet to maybe enjoy a couple minutes that they don't think about it," he says.

And on top of a good read, he passes on a few fire safety tips, too.

"I mean right now people are home more than ever so I always do a little fire lesson because you're home, there's more things that could happen at your house, so I want to make sure they're prepared on this... I want to keep their families safe," Fortier says.

On top of continuing his reading, Fortier plans to record a tour of the fire station to send out as well.