Bainbridge business owner making masks for community

SIDNEY (WBNG)- Conklin's Fabrics owner, Jerry Conklin, is making masks for the community alongside his girlfriend Lori Crane.

When Conklin's Fabrics in Bainbridge at the former Borden's closed down, Conklin was looking for ways to help his community.

He started out by looking online to find ways on how to make masks for the community. So once he found out how to make them, he decided to use bandanas to create them. Both he and his girlfriend then decided to go to a rest area in Franklin to give them away to truck drivers, health care workers or anyone who needed them.

"We just kept having people come to us at first we kept getting people come up to us and say that we can't find any masks anywhere until they found our truck and were relieved," said Conklin.

After a few days of seeing success at the rest area, Conklin saw what his options were and decided to move into an empty store on Main Street in Sidney.

Lori said that whenever Jerry has an idea, he puts his mind to it. She also mentioned how they wanted to start up a food bank to help people out.

"When he mentioned he wanted to start up a food bank I thought your crazy, how are we going to get all of the food for it? But when he wants to do something he always finds a way to do it he's one that will go over ten different obstacles before having a solution, "said Crane.

They also have added some toys, books and jewelry along with school supplies for kids from Conklin's warehouse to donate to children during this time as well. He said they are all worth thousands of dollars, but they're willing to give back with nothing in return.

"We are giving away these toys to help kids be able to have something you know they are home and they went from seeing their friends everyday to now being stuck inside their homes so we want to give back to them, said Conklin.

Conklin said that these masks have not only helped medical workers and truck drivers, but they also have helped local grocery store workers and factory workers at Amphenol in Sidney. He said he's had many close friends help him. One of his friends has helped make the clips for the back of the masks so that they don't fall off.

"I have had many businesses come in and say that they need masks for their workers and something to hold in place so the masks don't fall off, I have had many friends help me along the way too. I say it takes a whole community to be able to pull this off to be able to help one another,"said Conklin.

This isn't the first time Conklin has helped people. He said in the past he was involved in a motorcycle club that helped raise funds for sick children in the area. Conklin mentioned how he is just always willing to help people and says it's just the type of person he is.

"If a building was burning, I would lift the roof up and let everyone out to save them all, said Conklin."

The store has mask instructions for people to refer to as well. The store is located on 85 Main Street and is open everyday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

