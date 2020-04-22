BCSD worker wins New York School Nutrition Association Employee of the Year

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- One Binghamton Central School District employee was recently named New York School Nutrition Association Employee of the year.

Winner Deborah Battaglia was surprised by fellow employees Wednesday with cake and flowers in celebration of her award.

Battaglia has worked in the Binghamton Central School District for eight years and currently works as a Senior Food Service Helper.

She said Wednesday her award is one she shares with all of her co-workers.

"Oh my gosh I was so excited when Annie called to tell me that I had won, for the entire New York state region, it just blew me away," said Battaglia.

Battaglia said her favorite part of her job is getting to work with school children and while they're home right now, she can't wait to have them back.