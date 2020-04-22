Behind the scenes of ‘Distance Learning’

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Learning behind a screen has become the new normal for students across the country.

When the coronavirus pandemic put a pause on attending school in person, teachers transitioned to distance learning, which entails taking classes online, through websites like Zoom.

Josh Mollo is a senior at Union-Endicott High School who is dealing with the stress of missing the rest of his senior year while adjusting to this new way of learning.

"It's a lot different because you're not interacting with anyone," Mollo says.

Mollo has a challenging curriculum consisting of seven courses.

"The teachers email you in the morning or the day before and let you know what time they're setting up the meeting. You click on it, it brings you right to the website. Other kids join and you talk about your work and what's to come," he describes.

Students can ask questions by turning off mute, or typing out the question.

There are no tests or quizzes, and homework only began this week.

Mollo said teachers have been great about making this as less stressful as possible.

Mollo says the most difficult subjects to learn online are math and biology, but teachers have done their best to ease that challenge.

"[They] gave us this website we can annotate on, so we can draw things and type our answers out," Mollo says.

Four of Mollo's courses are AP. In addition to his regular class schedule, Mollo is taking review sessions to prepare for the AP exams which will now take place online.

Distance learning has brought a learning curve to those on both sides of the screen, meaning students may not be learning as much as they would be inside a classroom.

"Since the connection's been really bad we're only getting in like 20 minutes of class. All seniors are going through the same thing so every senior won't know as much as they should," he says.

Josh is keeping things in perspective as he prepares for the next chapter, which is attending Ithaca College in the fall. Josh will be studying physical therapy and playing baseball.

