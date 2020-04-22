Blustery and cold

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Becoming mostly sunny. 0-T” 20% High 40 (36-42) Wind NW 10-20 G30 mph

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A few clouds early. Increasing clouds, becoming mostly cloudy with snow showers. 0-.50” Low 28 (26-30)Wind W 5-15 mph

THURSDAY: Cloudy with snow changing to rain. 0-.10” rain 60% High 50 (46-52) Wind S 5-15 mph

Cold and windy today. We'll have early snow showers but the chance of precipitation will decrease through the morning. wind down as snow showers. Skies will turn mostly sunny by this afternoon.

Clear early tonight, but the clouds will be increasing. Snow will move in well after midnight.

Snow will change to rain Thursday. Rain will be steady, especially south of the NY/PA border. Rain continues Thursday night.

Early rain Friday, but skies will become partly cloudy in the afternoon. With partly cloudy skies Saturday.

Another low will put rain and snow in the forecast Sunday. We get the mix of sun and clouds for Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will be below average.

