Broome County Office for Aging shares advice against ‘blacktop scam’

(WBNG) -- The Broome County Office for Aging is warning county residents about a service scam.

The office says they are hearing reports of the "blacktop scam."

The scam, the office says, usually involves a person offering to repair driveways at a reduced cost.

They say the job done on the driveway is usually "poorly done" and often requires the driveway to be repaired.

The office says you do the following to protect yourself from the scam:

Be cautious of individuals and companies saying they have leftover asphalt from a previous job

Be cautious if the cost of the pavement job is very low

Be suspicious if the company is offering the service on a door-to-door basis

The office says this type of scam is usually operated by people travelling through different states

Contact local officials to see if the company is licensed in your area

Contact the Better Business Bureau to get a report of the company by calling 1-716-881-5222 or going to their website.

The Broome County Office for Aging says the blacktop scam is more common in the summertime.