Chobani to send a truck a day to food pantries across the nation

NORWICH (WBNG) -- Chobani is stepping up to do their part during the COVID-19 pandemic.

CEO of Chobani Hamdi Ulukaya took to twitter on April 21 to announce the Chobani Pantry will step up contribution to food pantries across the nation.

today we’re launching @Chobani Pantry to help our heroes at local #foodbanks. our goal is simple: to make these places where hope gathers & families are nurtured, providing critical support to all communities in the weeks & months ahead https://t.co/RPOabKgPHf pic.twitter.com/FOXMxZcf3h — Hamdi Ulukaya (@hamdiulukaya) April 21, 2020

The company has already had a good relationship with food pantries, donating every week.

Now they will be sending a truck a day, the yogurt company has already sent out close to around million cups of yogurt.

"We wanted to align ourselves or continue to align ourselves and build off of the relationships we have with food banks," said Peter McGuinness, President of Chobani. "Because we're a food company and food banks need help and they need product to give to people who need nutrition."

Chobani will also be transforming their SoHo cafe in New York City to a food pantry to help out those who were hit hard by the virus.