Cuomo: Meeting with Trump was ‘productive’, state will launch tracing program

(WBNG) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo says he had a "productive" meeting with President Donald Trump Tuesday afternoon.

Cuomo says the president has agreed to waive State/FEMA matching. Or, the cost the state owes to FEMA.

Additionally, Cuomo announced the state will be launching a testing and tracing program in unison with Connecticut and New Jersey.

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg has volunteered to help with the program.

NEW: New York will launch a testing/tracing program in unison with CT and NJ.



Mayor @MikeBloomberg has volunteered to help us develop the program.



I thank him for taking this on with us — it will be expensive, challenging & require an army of tracers.



But it must be done. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 22, 2020

The programs aims to find people who tested positive for the virus and locate the people they had contact with.

The governor says this is a key component to reopening the state. He says this program will be implemented in Upstate and Downstate New York.

On Tuesday, Cuomo said the state will reopen on a regional basis.

The governor also announced that the number of hospitalization for the coronavirus continued to trend downward.