Cuomo: Meeting with Trump was ‘productive’, state will launch tracing program
(WBNG) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo says he had a "productive" meeting with President Donald Trump Tuesday afternoon.
Cuomo says the president has agreed to waive State/FEMA matching. Or, the cost the state owes to FEMA.
Additionally, Cuomo announced the state will be launching a testing and tracing program in unison with Connecticut and New Jersey.
Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg has volunteered to help with the program.
The programs aims to find people who tested positive for the virus and locate the people they had contact with.
The governor says this is a key component to reopening the state. He says this program will be implemented in Upstate and Downstate New York.
On Tuesday, Cuomo said the state will reopen on a regional basis.
The governor also announced that the number of hospitalization for the coronavirus continued to trend downward.