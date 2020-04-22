Daffodil Daze volunteers find way to ‘Extend the Joy’ during pandemic

CANDOR (WBNG) -- As the weeks have gone on, the Zamoiski family and the Daffodil Daze volunteers realized residents wouldn't be able to come out and see the thousands of beautiful flowers that were planted.

Their thoughts then turned to how the donation program in honor of Joy Zamoiski, Operation Extend the Joy, could continue.

"We were just trying to figure out, OK here's all these thousands of daffodils. You know the Daffodil Daze, the festival was canceled, but the Share the Joy afterwards is the part that's really important in memory of her mom," says Daffodil Daze Volunteer Denise Ahart.

After chatting with Joy's daughter Nancy, who's in Vermont, a group got together.

"We just had a small group and we went, we did it on Monday. It happened to be a sunny beautiful day. We picked, I think, 2,400 daffodils, approximately that," said volunteer Denice Peckins.

Typically these flowers are taken to hospitals and nursing homes in the community. This year, that had to be adjusted a bit.

"At the Open Hearts Dinner we have flowers here to give away with our drive-thru. There's also flowers going to the food pantry to be given out with food boxes," said Peckins.

Even still, the Zamoiskis and volunteers are looking for ways to still donate to health care workers if possible.

"We owe our health care workers so much and they're sacrificing so much. It would be nice if we could share some joy with them too," said Ahart.

Putting in lots of hard work to simply bring the community happiness in a tough time, something Joy Zamoiski would be proud of.

"I think we have been able to see the really best in people in this time of difficulty and I think, coming back to Joy Zamoiski, that's exactly what she represented. You make the best of it, always," said Ahart.