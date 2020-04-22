Garnar: County has 68,000 masks to distribute

Broome County April 22 coronavirus update

68,000 masks

(WBNG) -- Broome County Executive Jason Garnar announced the county has thousands of masks to be distributed.

Garnar says the state and federal governments have supplied Broome County with 68,000 masks.

The masks are not ready to be distributed, says Garnar, but the county will draft a plan for distribution by "the end of the week."

Despite this, Garnar says the PPE donation center at the old Macy's building in Oakdale Mall. The center is open from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Coronavirus numbers

Garnar announced there are 143 active cases of COVID-19 in Broome County.

12 people have died from it and 86 have recovered. In total, 241 cases of the virus have been reported.

