“It was very surreal to me”: C.R. Weeks kitchen manager earns state recognition

WINDSOR (WBNG) -- Throughout the Southern Tier, schools are closed, but still making sure their students are fed and getting the nutrition they need.

Many are taking advantage of the to-go breakfast and lunch meals districts are providing.

That makes school cafeteria staff some of the unsung heroes of this pandemic.

Tina McCaffery is the kitchen manager at C.R. Weeks Elementary in Windsor.

"We make sure that all the food is prepared in a safe and healthy environment," said McCaffery.

Not only is she making and serving food, McCaffery goes above and beyond to make lunch a special time for students.

"Because they're people too! I think people forget the kiddos are people," she said.

McCaffery celebrates every day at work, especially the ones that are holidays in the eyes of her kids.

For National Oreo Day, McCaffery bought the cookies to give out to the students.

She also posts inspirational quotes in the cafeteria, while serving up smiles.

"I started a joke everyday and then the kids started coming in and telling me jokes so then they started putting their jokes up. So they would come in and hand me paper with their name on it and that would be the joke of the day," said McCaffery.

She does it all to make a connection with the kids.

"I don't know how many people love their cafeteria lady. But I want them to love me and I love them back. And they're great, I just love being with them," she said.

Now, McCaffery's hard work is being acknowledged.

The New York School Nutrition Association has named her manager of the year for New York state.

"It was very surreal to me, to get an award. So many people deserve this award. I mean, hands down, there's a lot of people involved in my job to make it what it is," she said.

It's recognition the district says is well-deserved.

"Just has unbelievably strong relationships with kids, with members of the community, and I just am certain that there's no one more deserving in New York state than Tina is," said Windsor Central School District Superintendent Jason Andrews.

Her job even carries more weight now.

Since school closed, the district has provided more than 40,000 meals to kids at home.

"Sometimes it's easy to take for granted the great nutritional services the kids are provided with when they're in school, and certainly this crisis puts a spotlight," said Andrews.

So whether the cafeteria is packed, or chairs are empty- workers like McCaffery are making a difference everyday.

As the New York state winner, McCaffery is now eligible for the national manager of the year award.