Local restaurant giving to healthcare workers

(WBNG) -- P S Restaurant is one of many restaurant that is temporarily closed due to COVID-19, but that isn't stopping them from honoring our local healthcare workers.

P S is giving away $25 gift cards every day to healthcare workers who are battling the Coronavirus pandemic.

"We decided to do a fun uplifting giveaway," owner, Sylvana Dodd, says. "We're closed, so we can't prepare meals for them, so we thought a gift certificate is something to look forward to."

Visit the P S Instagram or Facebook page, share their post, comment with a healthcare workers name that you would like to nominate, and P S will randomly select someone every day.

Facebook: P S Restaurant

Instagram: ps_restaurant