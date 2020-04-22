No elective surgeries makes life a struggle for some

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday elective surgeries will be allowed in some parts of New York State.

For some, elective surgeries are turning necessary with every day that goes by.

Two years ago, Angel Pickering suffered a hand and wrist injury that required a series of surgeries.

Pickering tells 12 News was scheduled to have part of his hand "fixed" in March.

With the surgery put on hold, Pickering said her "everyday life has been heavily affected."

"I'm right handed, my wrist now doesn't work and the rest of my fingers are beginning to not work," Pickering told 12 News.

Pickering no choice but to adjust to life without the use of her right hand.

"Basically I can't do anything," she says. "I can't hold a pen, I can't hold a fork, I can't hold a glass, I can't do anything and it's making me become a left handed person."

Pickering said she doesn't know when her surgery will come.

On top of it all, Pickering's wrist isn't the only thing that has gotten in her way.

She also says she was on of the first COVID-19 patients.

Now, recovering nicely in her home, Pickering said it could definitely be worse.

"Not many people walked out of that hospital after a month so I am thankful," she says.

In what she calls "a life changing month," Picking said she is getting by one day at a time.

