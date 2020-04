(WBNG) -- According to an obituary, one person has died from the coronavirus at Oxford Veteran's Home on April 13.

The victim was 97-year-old John De Persis.

Tuesday, the New York State Department of Health sent a statement to 12 News that said 12 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed at the facility.

The department of health says staff at the veteran's home are working hard to ensure the safety of its residents.