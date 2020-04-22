Southern Tier school districts facing drastic cuts to funding

WINDSOR (WBNG) -- If local school districts don't receive federal funding soon, your children's education may never look the same.

Windsor Central School District Superintendent Dr. Jason Andrews says his district, along with the majority of other rural districts in the Southern Tier, receive more than half of their budget in the form of state aide.

On Wednesday, Dr. Andrews told 12 News that aide is in jeopardy.

He said when New York passed its budget, state aide remained roughly the same as last year, but due to increased costs because of the coronavirus, the district is facing a $1.9M deficit in its budget.

The district has already eliminated nine positions and is down to bare bones operations to meet the deficit.

To make matters worse, Dr. Andrews says Governor Andrew Cuomo has warned more cuts could be coming in the future, anywhere from 20 to 50 percent of state aide. Even if it's 'only' 20 percent, Dr. Andrews warns this would have drastic impacts on what the district is able to provide.

"When you start looking at that level of cut, then certainly the arts, athletics, electives, class size increases, additional assistance for kids, all sorts of programming," he explained to 12 News.

Dr. Andrews penned a letter to New York Senators Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand asking them to help secure funding for schools in the fourth round of the federal stimulus under the CARES Act. He warns without this funding, his district and most others in our area will have no choice but to cut the programming so many people love, in addition to mass layoffs.

A tweet containing the letter is posted below: