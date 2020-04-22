Tioga County accepting cloth mask donations for residents needing them

(WBNG) -- Following a New York State mandate to use face coverings in public, Tioga County officials are making sure every resident has access to a mask.

"People began to say they could sew them. We decided that we should encourage the community to make masks," said Tioga County Legislature Chair Marte Sauerbrey.

The County is accepting donations at Home Central locations in Owego and Candor. Before donating, officials are asking for masks to be washed and placed in bags. If you are picking up a mask, officials say you should wash the mask as an added precaution.

Officials are stressing that wearing a mask is not only mandatory, but also a necessity.

"Wearing a mask does two things. It protects the person you're speaking with, and if that person is wearing a mask, their mask protects you. It's a safety precaution, it's a way of staying healthier," said Sauerbrey.

County officials say if residents can work together, it will keep the community much safer.

If you would like to donate or pick up a mask, you can visit the following locations:

Home Central Owego: 151 Central Ave, Owego, NY 13827

Home Central Candor: 309 Owego Rd, Candor, NY 13743

Both Home Central locations are open the following hours:

Monday-Friday 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Saturday: 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Masks will be given out on a first come, first serve basis, and will only be available as donations come in.