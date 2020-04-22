Unsettled weather continues to hang around

Tonight: Partly cloudy to clear early. Slight chance of a snow shower by morning. Wind: SE 3-8 Low: 22-28

Thursday: 40% chance of snow, rain or isolated freezing rain. Large temperature difference possible from north to south. Coolest north. Wind: SE 4-8 High: 37-47

Thursday Night: Rain likely. Chance of rain is 70%. Wind: E/NE 4-9 Low: 35-40

Forecast Discussion:

Lake flakes will fade this evening and we'll head into the overnight with a variable sky. It will remain unseasonably cold with lows in the 20s. By morning more clouds are expected to move in.

Thursday is unsettled. There is a 40% chance of precipitation. There could be some rain, snow and there is even a small chance of some isolated freezing rain for a short period of time. Temperatures could also range widely from the upper 30s north to upper 40s near 50 south.

Friday’s forecast has a 70% chance of rain early in the day and taper it to 30% in the afternoon. There is some uncertainty in the path an area of low pressure will take. If it stays farther south, our rain chances are lower. If it moves north, the chances will increase. Any rain could be steady. Highs stay in the 40s.

Saturday looks partly sunny and mild with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Rain returns Sunday with a 70% chance of precipitation. Depending on temperature set up in the atmosphere, there could be some snow mixing in, especially over the higher terrain.

Monday brings sun and clouds and Tuesday partial sunshine and a 30% chance of rain is expected. Highs Monday reach into the upper 40s and into the low 50s by Tuesday.