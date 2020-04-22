Woman decorates Vestal with paintings amid pandemic

VESTAL (WBNG) – For Malaine Jackson, the coronavirus pandemic hasn’t been easy on her, as her husband, two sons and daughter-in-law are all healthcare professionals.

So to calm her own nerves, and help support others going through tough times as well, she resorted to the one thing she’s been doing for more than 25 years: painting.

"It's helping me to do these paintings, too, because it's focusing on the now, and not focusing on how long this is going to go on,” Jackson said.

Spread throughout her neighborhood in Vestal are paintings, each providing messages and images to help people smile and get through the changes in life COVID-19 has caused.

"I want everybody to have a little bit of hope because we all need it right now. I need it,” Jackson says.

Jackson wants to make sure everyone who passes through the neighborhood can have some cheer.

"My thought was people could go up and drive around, and they could see one side,” Jackson explained. “But if people went the other way, I didn’t want them to see blank signs, so I put stuff on both sides, " she says.

William Jackson, her husband, has noticed community support for his wife’s work.

"I've seen it first hand. People drive by, they stop, they make comments when I'm out walking the dog, wondering who did this nice thing,” he said. “I just could not be prouder to say it was my wife.”

Jackson is doing her best to make light of a dark situation.

"What she is doing is, I thought, a beautiful thing,” her husband said. “Trying to bring hope to the community in what seems like almost a hopeless situation at times."

Jackson told 12 News she plans on having 16 total paintings spread across lawns throughout her neighborhood.

