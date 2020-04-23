11-year-old makes 3-D printed face shield and mask straps to help healthcare workers

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Andrew Herceg has been using his 3-D printer for about a year and decided he wanted to put it to good use.

Andrew is 11 years old, but his heart is beyond his years. With the help of a new design, he was able to use his 3-D printer to make straps that attach to face shields and masks, common things healthcare workers are wearing over the course of several hours.

"Because it hurts people's ears when they have the masks on them and this helps that," said Andrew.

Andrew made about 100 of those pieces and on Thursday, he donated every single one to UHS Hospital. He says each piece took about an hour to make and says he was doing what he could to help our local hospital workers.

Meanwhile, his father who is in the healthcare industry, and his mother, Caryn, are proud of their son for combining his hard work with his generosity.

"I think it's great to get involved in the community during this time when we don't know what's happening every day to have a goal to do something that's helpful," said Caryn.

Andrew says he doesn't plan on stopping any time yet. He says he looks forward to making more to help people in his community.