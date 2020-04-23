2020 NFL Draft tracker

(WBNG) -- The 2020 NFL Draft kicked off tonight, taking place virtually with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell conducting it from his basement in Westchester County.

With the fourth overall pick, the New York Giants selected offensive tackle Andrew Thomas. Thomas comes from Georgia, where he went First-Team All-SEC the past two seasons.

With the 11th pick, the New York Jets selected offensive tackle Mekhi Becton from Louisville.

The Cincinnati Bengals held the first overall pick, and selected LSU quarterback Joe Burrow.

“Like” Nicole Menner on Facebook and “Follow” her on Twitter.