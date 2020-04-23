Binghamton receives over $87,000 in funding to combat virus

(WBNG) -- New York Senators Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand announced Binghamton has received $87,502 in federal funding to help offset coronavirus response costs.

The funding was allocated through the Department of Justice as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.

Senator Schumer says the funding will aid virus response efforts.

“New York is the frontline of the COVID-19 battle, and our cities must have the proper support to react, respond, and recover from its devastating effects. I have and will continue to do everything in my power to deliver for New Yorkers in this time of crisis," Schumer said in a statement sent to 12 News.

Senator Gillibrand says the aid is important to Binghamton, especially since New York was greatly affected by the virus.

"It is imperative that our cities have the tools and resources necessary to prevent, prepare for, and respond to the coronavirus. I am proud to have fought to secure this funding, and I will continue to advocate for New Yorkers during this pandemic," she says.

Albany received $58,000 in funding to fight the virus.