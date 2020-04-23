Cool, cloudy, scattered showers

THURSDAY: Cloudy with snow showers mixing with rain showers. 0-.10” rain, 0-T” snow 30% High 50 (46-52) Wind SW becoming SE 5-10 mph

THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with rain. .10-.25”, .50 possible Low 38 (36-42) Wind SE becoming E 5-15 mph

FRIDAY: Cloudy with early rain tapering to showers. .25-.50” 70% High 50 (46-52) Wind NE becoming N 10-15 mph

Cloudy with snow changing to rain showers today. A stronger low will move in from the southwest, giving us a better chance of rain tonight. Rain will be steady, especially south of the NY/PA border.

Rain will taper to showers Friday with skies turning partly cloud by evening. This will set us up for Saturday, one of the nicer days in the forecast. Skies will be partly cloud with seasonable temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Low 60s are possible.

Another low will put rain and a few snow showers in the forecast Sunday. We get the mix of sun and clouds for Monday with showers Tuesday and Wednesday.

