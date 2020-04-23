Cornell University will suspend SAT, ACT submissions for applicants

(WBNG) -- Cornell University is suspending the ACT and SAT testing requirement for applicants next year as COVID-19 forced schools to cancels the exams.

The university posted on its website that students seeking to enroll beginning August 2021 can submit their applications without results from ACT or SAT exams.

This applies to both the early decision and regular decision rounds of review.

The university said they are not adopting a "test optional admission" policy permanently.

For those who have taken or can take the tests in 2020, they should submit the results.

Cornell said for those who can't plan for, take and submit the exams, they will look for different evidence of excellent academic preparation for the application.