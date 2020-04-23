How you can win a gift card while supporting Tioga County businesses

TIOGA COUNTY (WBNG) -- Small, independent shops fill Tioga County, drawing people in year-round.

But because of the coronavirus, tourism is struggling all across New York State.

"The tourism office is responsible for bringing people in from outside the county. And welcoming visitors and encouraging visitors from all over the state and the region and even the nation and the world to come visit," said Director of Tioga County Tourism Rebecca Maffei.

Tioga County has had to adjust, reframing its purpose.

"We had to change to a more community based messaging and say, 'What can we do to support our small businesses who really need us during this time?'" said Maffei.

To reach more people within Tioga County, the tourism office started the 'NY on Pause Contest' on social media.

It has partnered with the Historic Owego Marketplace to purchase gift cards to give away.

"Gift certificates from local businesses would inject a little bit of revenue into the local economy," said Maffei.

You can find the contest on the 'Experience Tioga' Facebook or Instagram page.

All you have to do is like the post, like the page, and tag a friend for a chance to win.

"You can use it as a gift, you can use it for whatever you want later when you want that actual in-person shopping experience and can go and do that safely," said Maffei.

It's a creative way to help out the businesses who continue to serve our communities, even when times are tough.

"I mean, I've just really been impressed with how people are still staying on the path of 'we are going to get through this, and when we do we are going to be ready for our customers,'" said Maffei.

Experience Tioga posts giveaways on Tuesdays and Fridays.

For more contest details, click here.