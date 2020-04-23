Judge denies inmates request to be released amid pandemic

(WBNG) -- A judge has denied two inmates' request to be released from the Broome County Correctional Facility amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A lawsuit from April 5 stated several inmates expressed health concerns and wished to be released from the facility early. Most the inmates had been released or had their requests withdrawn.

The judge ruled the two remaining inmates wishing to be released could not be set free as medical concerns do not "entitle" them to immediate release.

The full decision can be read here:

Viewing on our news app? Click here.