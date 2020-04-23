Local doula discusses pregnancy concerns during COVID-19 pandemic

(WBNG) -- Between risking contacting COVID-19 and not having access to the necessary support during delivery, local women are looking at other options for giving birth.

The CDC reports about one percent of all births in the United States happen at home. However, one local doula says she's noticed an increased interest in home births.

"Every once in awhile, I'll get an email or a call, or something on social media, asking about resources for home birth midwives. Just the amount since this pandemic is probably more than I've gotten in the past three years in business," said Nicole Sivers, owner of Doulas of Broome County.

Doulas provide support in a variety of ways to mothers throughout every step of their pregnancy, including helping moms decide where they want to give birth.

"Some are very pregnant already, so it's not something they would've thought about before everything that's going on," said Sivers.

Sivers says she's an advocate for home births, having had one herself. However, she says deciding where to have a baby is not a decision that should be made lightly.

"I think the fear of the hospital, and that being the driving factor is really worrisome. Most outcomes are great, and normal, and that's wonderful, obviously it's unpredictable," said Sivers.

For some, the stress of being pregnant during a pandemic may pose health issues for mothers in the long-term.

"We're going to see a huge change somehow, hopefully I would love to see it for the better, in maternal mental health, during the pregnancy and postpartum," said Sivers.

