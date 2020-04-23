Negotiations between MiLB, MLB remain ongoing

(WBNG) -- Following Wednesday's negotiations between Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball, the leagues issued a joint statement Thursday.

“The respective negotiating teams of Minor League Baseball and Major League Baseball held a constructive meeting on Wednesday. The parties are continuing their discussions, with the goal of concluding a mutually beneficial long-term agreement in the near future.”

On Tuesday, a report by Baseball America claimed MiLB was ready to agree to MLB's proposed plan to eliminate 40 minor league teams.

MiLB and Rumble Ponies owner John Hughes responded, saying those articles were inaccurate.

The leagues are working toward an agreement on a new Professional Baseball Agreement (PBA), which expires in September.

