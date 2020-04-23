New York State Police in Oneonta warn residents of email scams

(WBNG) -- The New York State Police at Oneonta received several reports of individuals receiving email scams.

The police department says the email scams use scare tactics, demanding the person who receives them to make a Bitcoin payment.

Police say the sender requires the payment to keep sexually explicit videos from being sent to all of the person's email contacts, as well as social media contacts.

They also say the email contains personal information, such as passwords. Police officials say these emails are fake and advise that recipients ignore the email, refrain from sending money and change their password.

Additionally, the police department advises against sending money. They say if a person has been a victim in a scam where money was lost, contact the New York State Police or local law enforcement.