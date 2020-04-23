New York State to investigate nursing homes, other updates

(WBNG) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday that the sate will conduct investigations into nursing homes to see if they are in compliance with state COVID-19 rules.

The rules per Cuomo are:

Staff are required to wear PPE and have their temperature taken

COVID-19 patients must be isolated from rest of facility

Staff treating COVID-19 patients must not treat other residents

All staff and residents must be notified within 24 hours if any resident tests positive for COVID-19

Readmitting COVID-19 patients must only be done if they can be properly paid for

Cuomo says the state will fine or revoke the licenses of nursing homes that are discovered to not be in compliance with state rules.

Additionally, Cuomo says the state has concluded from its first phase of antibody testing that the virus has a 13.9 percent infection rate.

The state collected 3,000 antibody samples from 40 different locations statewide. One of the locations was the Johnson City Wegmans.

NEW: The first phase of results from a statewide antibody study are in.



We collected approximately 3,000 antibody samples from 40 locations in 19 counties.



Preliminary estimates show a 13.9% infection rate. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 23, 2020

The number of people being hospitalized for the coronavirus continued to trend downward.

Meanwhile, the number of people being diagnosed with COVID-19 continued to remain flat at around 1,300 news cases per day.