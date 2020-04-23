Do you have a passion for producing? Do you thrive on breaking news? Are you willing to push the envelope? Then WBNG-TV in Binghamton, New York wants to hear from you. We are searching for a Newscast Producer.

You must be an organized, self-starter who can produce an aggressive and visually appealing daily newscast. If you want to grow your producing skills in a wonderful team environment, this is the perfect place to do it.

We’re looking for a hard-working, creative journalist who can create an experience for viewers, not simply write and organize news copy. If you’re willing to work hard and learn fast, this job is the perfect entry level position at our company.

A college degree and at least one year of experience are preferred.

If you think you qualify and want to join our multimedia news team, send your link, cover letter and resume to:

Josh Harvison

News Director

jharvison@wbng.com

560 Columbia Dr.

Johnson City, NY 13790

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE

WBNG is part of Quincy Media, a family owned company with television stations (ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX, CW) in 9 states. Throughout Quincy, positions are available for candidates with all levels of experience and the advancement you are seeking. Visit quincymediacareers.com for links to all stations and opportunities.

WBNG-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer