Protect your pet: How furry friends can stay safe during COVID-19 pandemic

(WBNG) – With the news of two pet cats testing positive for the coronavirus in New York State, many of you at home are probably wondering what symptoms and information you should be aware of when caring for your pet at home.

Debbie McMichael has been caring for animals for more than 36 years, serving as licensed veterinary technician at the VCA Southern Tier Animal Hospital.

Her deep passion for her pets, such as her three dogs, runs deep, but with COVID-19 creating health risks from people, and now possibly pets, she’s telling pet owners to keep their pets in mind when it comes to staying safe.

“I don't know how I would manage not to snuggle my dogs at night, but if push came to shove to keep them safe, then that's what I'm going to do,” McMichael said. “You want to do the same thing you would with a family member and try to minimize your exposure to the pet.”

McMichael told 12 News the VCA Southern Tier looks for symptoms like coughing, sneezing, and changes in diet and appetite in pets when owners express concern over their pet’s health.

The LVT emphasized that these symptoms do not necessarily mean the animal is sick with COVID-19, but that it could be a multitude of illnesses.

However, she offered some simple suggestions to keep your pets safe.

“Don't take them to dog parks and places where a lot of pets and people will be congregating,” McMichael said. “Try and keep as minimal contact with other pets as you possibly can so that if by any chance they do have it, they’re not going to transmit it.”

Karen Matson is the Executive Director of the Broome County Humane Society, and said with animals in close quarters, the society has steps in place to ensure safety.

“If a cat becomes ill here, the first thing that comes to mind is not COVID, but we do our normal protocols,” Matson said “We isolate the animals from the other animals, we get them on their medication protocols. It's just practicing a lot of due diligence, and making sure that we're protecting ourselves and our pets.”

McMichael emphasized the information on COVID-19 in pets is new, and that there is no clear path forward on the virus’s impact moving forward.

But with a deep breath and a simple call, help for your animal is right there.

“Don’t panic just because your cat sneezed,” McMichael said. “Rather than panicking, call your vet right away. Talk to your vet or a technician.”

McMichael said the VCA is currently looking into telemedicine options for clients and their animals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more coronavirus coverage, click here.