Remembering David ‘The Yodeler’ Spence

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton lost a staple to its sports community last week, when David Spence passed away at the age of 95.

Known as "The Yodeler," David was a long-time season ticket holder for professional baseball and hockey games in Binghamton, dating back to 1982.

"I remember the (Binghamton) Whalers - that's when he started going to games. A beloved fan since then," said David's granddaughter Danielle Fanning.

Combining his love for music with his love for the game, David would rally the crowd by yodeling and playing spoons, becoming a fixture at sporting events in our community.

"He loved people that knew him, and called him 'spoons,' or 'the yodel man.' He loved making people happy and he loved being apart of that," said Fanning.

David left a lasting impression on every hockey and baseball franchise he experienced in Binghamton.

David had been a season ticket holder for Binghamton hockey since 1982, and Fanning fondly remembers going to games with him growing up, and said he would always go down to the locker room before the game to cheer the team on.

"The crowd would go 'let's go,' whatever team it would be, and he would yodel his little heart away. Big heart away. My proudest moment was to be there, sitting next to him and watching what he's great at.

Fanning remembers her grandfather as someone who "loved to love."

"Never had a bad thing to say about anything and he made sure if he was capable of doing it, he made it to every single sports event he could," said Fanning.

The Binghamton Devils released the following statement following his passing.

“The Binghamton Devils are saddened to learn of the passing of David Spence. The Southern Tier sports community has lost a lifelong and dedicated sports fan! You could always hear Dave yodeling and playing his spoons during games. Our deepest condolences go out to his wife Sally and the entire family. He will be sorrowfully missed!”

David was a season ticket holder for the Binghamton Mets/Rumble Ponies from 2001-2018. Rumble Ponies Director of Marketing and Promotions Eddie Saunders remembers David as an "iconic fan."

"When people think of the Mets or Rumble Ponies, people think of the yodeler. People knew Dave was a staple here at the ballpark and they looked forward to coming out to the baseball game and seeing him," said Saunders.

Saunders added that David was "one of those fans that made a baseball stadium a baseball stadium."

Both the Rumble Ponies and Binghamton Devils have said they will honor David once their seasons resume, or they will honor him next season.

Fanning says she has no doubt her grandfather will be remembered, and she hopes he made the games more enjoyable for fans.

David "The Yodeler" Spence brought so much life to Binghamton, and is leaving behind a legacy that goes beyond his love for the game.

“Like” Nicole Menner on Facebook and “Follow” her on Twitter.