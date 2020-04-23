Residents voice concern over treatment of inmates during pandemic

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Truthpharm, Justice and Unity for the Southern Tier (JUST) and Citizen Action along side many anonymous Southern Tier residents voiced concerns over treatment of inmates during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The meeting was held via Zoom.

"I sent him several letters, it was sent back from the Broome County jail with stamps all over it that said 'not allowed, not allowed, not allowed...' and I do not feel that he should have been able not to get mail because he had COVID-19," one resident exclaimed.

The groups say the jail has a lack of transparency and communication when inmates contract COVID-19, many found out through letters that were handed off from one inmate to the other while in transfer to medical.

Residents shared their stories about how "once in medical quarantine those who need inhalers are denied."

Tylenol is prescribed every eight hours instead of every four, and a cough drop is provided at night, they said.

"He has asthma and COPD and is also not receiving his inhaler," voiced another concerned resident.

Inmates are allowed to shower once or twice a week, phone calls are limited, mail is not allowed, and they are denied a tablet for video calls.

Food and medication is delivered either under the door or through a slot in the door.

Cleaniness is another concern the residents had. They said inmates are apparently required to clean their own cells and masks are seldom provided.

"They get one paper mask per week, and there is no hand sanitizer, they have 60 inmates to one working sink with no soap and they do have to clean their own cells," a resident said.

Sheriff David Harder says two corrections officers and one inmate have contracted COVID-19 since April 16.

On April 1, Harder told 12 News the Broome County Jail is one of the "safest places" from the virus as staff works to frequently sanitize the facility.

Harder says any correctional officer who tests positive for the virus is asked not to come to work for several days after they've fully recovered.