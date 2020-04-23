Severe weather awareness: How you can stay prepared

(WBNG) -- Once warmer weather finally arrives, it will quickly switch into the prime time for severe weather across the Twin Tiers.

Most of the threats we need to watch for come from thunderstorms.

"High winds, large hail, a thunderstorm that stays in the same location could produce flash flooding," said Warning Coordination Meteorologist with the National Weather Service Binghamton David Nicosia.

One of the prime threats most forgotten about is lightning. Lightning can strike a few miles ahead of the storm, and just being under a patio or dugout is not enough to stay safe.

"People's instincts are to get out of the rain, but you still could be in harm's way. So you want to get inside a building that has, that's grounded and has plumbing. Or, if that's not available, you could get inside your car," said Nicosia.

Flooding is something else to watch out for, as many of us know all too well. Understanding your location and having a plan is very important.

"Know your vulnerability to floods in your area. Whether it's from the river or that stream that's nearby your house. Also, pay attention to the weather," said Nicosia.

Many aren't traveling right now, but being smart during a flood is key as well.

"Fifty to sixty percent of all flood-related deaths are because people drive into a flooded roadway. It's totally preventable," said Nicosia.

No matter what the future holds, just like we'll always be here on air to pass along severe weather information, the National Weather Service will be there to issue warnings.

"We're 24/7, 365, so everything continues. You continue to get all your watches, warnings, statements, all the products and services that we provide to keep people safe," said Nicosia.