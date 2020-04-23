Target workers to hold sick-out

(CNN)- Target workers are now planning a sick-out for May 1.

The organizers of the event say Target hasn't given them enough protection on the front lines of the COVID-19 pademic. Target workers want to draw attention to the health risks they face everyday.

A group called "Target Workers Unite" claims the company is more focused on sales than the employee health. The activist group says the company is only taking half the measures to protect them against the virus.

The planned sickout on May first also marks International Workers Day or May Day.

Target has reduced store hours and supplied masks to its workers but they aren't required to wear them.

In a statement, the company says it is important that Target team members feel comfortable sharing their concerns.