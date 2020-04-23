The rain-train continues along the tracks tonight

Tonight: Cloudy. Rain develops. Chance of rain is 80%. Wind: SE->NE 2-7 Low: 39-45

Friday: 70% chance of rain early decreasing to 30% in the afternoon. Some clearing possible later. Wind: NE/N 5-10 High: 42-48

Friday Night: Some clearing possible. Wind: Calm Low: 28-34

Forecast Discussion:

Low pressure moves into the Mid-Atlantic tonight and spreads rain northward into the area. Lows drop into the upper 30s to low 40s. The chance of rain is 80%.

Friday will bring rain early, but rain chances decrease through the day. There is a 70% chance of rain early in the day and this tapers west to east to 30% in the afternoon. Highs stay in the 40s. Some clearing is possible overnight Friday with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Saturday looks partly sunny and mild with highs in the upper 50s. Rain showers returns Sunday with an 80% chance of precipitation. Depending on temperature set up in the atmosphere, there could be some snow mixing in, especially over the higher terrain and later in the day. There is early indication that some minor accumulations could develop. Highs climb into the upper 40s.

Monday brings a chance of showers while Tuesday partial sunshine is expected. Highs Monday reach into the upper 40s and into the low 50s by Tuesday. Next Wednesday and Thursday brings a low pressure and rain, but timing details are uncertain. We’re keeping a 30% chance of rain both days with highs in the low to mid 50s.