Tioga County receives 10,000 masks to be distributed for free

(WBNG) -- Tioga County will distribute 10,000 cloth face masks to its residents.

The Tioga County Office of Emergency Services says the masks were donated by FEMA through the New York State Division of Homeland Security Office of Emergency Management.

The Tioga County Office of Emergency Services says it will establish distribution sites for the free masks throughout the county.

A list that names the sites will be released later.

To find out where you can donate additional masks, click here.