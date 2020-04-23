Virus death toll climbs to 15 in Broome County, where you can get masks

Broome County April 23 coronavirus update

Coronavirus numbers

(WBNG) -- Three more people have died from COVID-19 in Broome County bringing the county total to 15.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar says the three victims were a woman over the age of 100, a woman in her 60s and a man in his 90s.

For a map detailing where cases are located in the county, click here.

There 143 active cases of the coronavirus in Broome County. 86 people recovered from the virus.

In total, the county has reported 244 positive cases of the virus.

Masks distribution

Garnar says county residents will be able to pick up masks at Otsiningo Park and the old Macy's building in the Oakdale Mall from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

There is a limit of one mask per person and five masks per household.

68,000 masks were donated to the county by the state and federal government.

On Monday, Garnar says masks will be available at select schools where people pick up meals. He says distribution plans are still being finalized.

The county executive says county agencies are working on ways to deliver masks to people who cannot leave their homes.

If you have more questions, call 211.